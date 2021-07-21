Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Stock Price Up 1%

Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO) shares rose 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 104 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 104 ($1.36). Approximately 540,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 961,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103 ($1.35).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Vivo Energy from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 166 ($2.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 30th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 102.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64.

In other news, insider Temitope Lawani sold 1,551,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27), for a total value of £1,504,538.87 ($1,965,689.67). Also, insider Christian Chammas sold 174,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total transaction of £185,292.24 ($242,085.50). Insiders have sold 2,325,875 shares of company stock valued at $229,583,111 in the last ninety days.

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

