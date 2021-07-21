Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Trading Down 8.7%

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL)’s stock price fell 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27). 8,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 26,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.44, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of £7.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 22.85.

Velocity Composites Company Profile (LON:VEL)

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.