Cancom (ETR:COK) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Cancom SE (ETR:COK) shares dropped 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €49.33 ($58.04) and last traded at €49.54 ($58.28). Approximately 100,968 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 91,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €51.12 ($60.14).

COK has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €61.86 ($72.77).

Get Cancom alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €49.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 30.39.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.