Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) traded up 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.01 and last traded at $5.01. 17,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 76,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Orocobre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94.

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

