Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.70. 4,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 3,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75.

Solitron Devices Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SODI)

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

