Hydro One (TSE:H) Shares Down 0.5%

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H)’s share price fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$30.60 and last traded at C$30.65. 995,107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,032,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on H. TD Securities boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hydro One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.34 billion and a PE ratio of 10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$30.45.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hydro One Limited will post 1.6200001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.2663 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hydro One’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

