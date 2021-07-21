Starname (IOV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $23,382.00

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One Starname coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. Starname has a total market cap of $4.48 million and $23,382.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Starname has traded up 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00046665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00012695 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.93 or 0.00755915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About Starname

IOV is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official website for Starname is starname.me . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

