Strike (STRK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $97.36 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 20th. Strike has a total market cap of $97.36 million and $4.77 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Strike has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One Strike coin can now be purchased for approximately $33.23 or 0.00111305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00037275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00097989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00138498 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,827.68 or 0.99903223 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,929,755 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STRKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.