Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Price Tops $23.07 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 20th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.07 or 0.00077282 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $428.55 million and $11.65 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,856.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.48 or 0.01348055 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.41 or 0.00386556 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003511 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000208 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

