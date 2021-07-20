DigitalBits (XDB) Trading 31.4% Lower This Week

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 20th. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for $0.0609 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $47.14 million and $466,251.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 31.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.87 or 0.00435595 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002717 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013329 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.71 or 0.01397721 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 774,197,852 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

