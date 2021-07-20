Argon Price Hits $0.0320 on Major Exchanges (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Argon has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $75,454.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Argon has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0320 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00037141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00097059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00137749 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,837.32 or 1.00041325 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 78,633,334 coins and its circulating supply is 69,419,492 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

