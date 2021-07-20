Public Mint Trading 24.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $0.0772 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $413,979.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

