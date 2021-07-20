MIB Coin Price Down 46% Over Last Week (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 20th. MIB Coin has a market cap of $259,147.37 and $65.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded 46% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00030154 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00024486 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000068 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 420,438,421 coins and its circulating supply is 143,136,493 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

