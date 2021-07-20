Zacks: Analysts Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will announce $1.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the lowest is $1.32. KB Home reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

KBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,299 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 15.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,907,000 after acquiring an additional 504,029 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KB Home by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,903,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,086,000 after acquiring an additional 46,288 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,603,000 after acquiring an additional 59,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,460,000 after acquiring an additional 92,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBH traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.48. 2,074,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,141. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.95. KB Home has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.