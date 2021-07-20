Zacks: Analysts Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will announce $1.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the lowest is $1.32. KB Home reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

KBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,299 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 15.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,907,000 after acquiring an additional 504,029 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KB Home by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,903,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,086,000 after acquiring an additional 46,288 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,603,000 after acquiring an additional 59,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,460,000 after acquiring an additional 92,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBH traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.48. 2,074,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,141. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.95. KB Home has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

