HyperDAO (HDAO) Hits One Day Volume of $42,867.00

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. HyperDAO has a market cap of $5.78 million and approximately $42,867.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00046759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00012642 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $224.71 or 0.00753720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,605,192 coins. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.