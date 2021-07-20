1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCY traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.91. 74,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,525. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $214.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.72.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.30 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 496,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 47,669 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

