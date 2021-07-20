Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is a drug development company engaged in the development new therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company uses its carbohydrate technology that targets galectin proteins, the key mediators of biologic and pathologic function. Galectin Therapeutics uses naturally occurring carbohydrate polymers with galactose residues to create complex carbohydrates with specific molecular weights. Galectin Therapeutics, formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

GALT traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,704. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $169.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $35,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $183,675 in the last ninety days. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GALT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 272.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

