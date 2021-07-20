Binance Coin Price Down 11.4% Over Last Week (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $266.66 or 0.00893943 BTC on major exchanges. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $44.83 billion and $1.73 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
About Binance Coin
BNB is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
