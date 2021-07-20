Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Tops $172.12 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $172.12 or 0.00577009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $330,636.91 and approximately $4,353.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00037323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00095908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00136680 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,782.35 or 0.99842981 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

