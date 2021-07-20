Internet Computer (ICP) Market Cap Hits $3.92 Billion

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for about $28.61 or 0.00095908 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion and approximately $151.03 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00037323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00136680 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,782.35 or 0.99842981 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.41 or 0.00343309 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 471,200,844 coins and its circulating supply is 136,899,214 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

