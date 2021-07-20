Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $1,757,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:ALGM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.01. 366,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,945. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.38.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
See Also: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.