Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $1,757,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ALGM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.01. 366,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,945. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.38.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

