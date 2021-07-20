Timothy Emanuelson Sells 362 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total value of $48,754.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timothy Emanuelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $89,750.00.

SPLK stock traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.87. 2,547,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,591. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.25. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on Splunk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden Green Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 6.9% during the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the software company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC increased its position in Splunk by 35.7% during the second quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the software company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Splunk by 17.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,492 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Splunk by 37.8% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 81,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,719,000 after buying an additional 22,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth $7,734,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

