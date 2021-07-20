Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.96 EPS

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.96, RTT News reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CMG traded up $23.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,574.35. The company had a trading volume of 378,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,732. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,437.05. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 110.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,094.93 and a 52 week high of $1,626.57.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Scelfo sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 57,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,426,445 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,666.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

