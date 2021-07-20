Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.47 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE EBR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,006. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $9.61.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $666.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (EBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.