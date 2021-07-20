Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $126.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.70.

Shares of ENTG traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.49. The stock had a trading volume of 843,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,546. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.67. Entegris has a 52 week low of $60.61 and a 52 week high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 8,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $1,040,896.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $3,596,263. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 894,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,960,000 after purchasing an additional 23,929 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

