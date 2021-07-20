Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) to “Buy”

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

Citizens & Northern stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.85. 49,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,904. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85. Citizens & Northern has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $397.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $26.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens & Northern will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terry L. Lehman acquired 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,261 shares of company stock worth $81,420. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 7.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 25.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

