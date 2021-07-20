Corra.Finance Price Hits $10.06 (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Corra.Finance has a total market cap of $15.09 million and $59,360.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Corra.Finance has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Corra.Finance coin can now be bought for $10.06 or 0.00033986 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00036358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00094765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00136193 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,600.45 or 0.99987639 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Corra.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Corra.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

