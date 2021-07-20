Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Announces Earnings Results

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of IBKR stock traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $62.82. The company had a trading volume of 800,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,648. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.78. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,126,650.00. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 721,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.97, for a total value of $68,531,681.58. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,339,066 shares of company stock valued at $109,947,080. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.