BitTorrent Achieves Market Cap of $1.27 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $168.22 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00010907 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00019320 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006861 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002644 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004302 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

