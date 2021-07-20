Neutrino USD (USDN) Market Cap Reaches $397.02 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 0% against the dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $397.02 million and approximately $15.28 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 397,931,831 coins and its circulating supply is 397,931,254 coins. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

