Render Token Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last week, Render Token has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a market capitalization of $93.44 million and $4.61 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00045835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012178 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $220.67 or 0.00743346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,563,484 coins and its circulating supply is 156,562,519 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

