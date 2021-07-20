Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.27-1.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67-1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.270-$1.470 EPS.

NASDAQ LE traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.93. 112,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,705. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 2.59.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LE shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $306,932.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.