Crust Shadow 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,821.00 (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Crust Shadow coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Crust Shadow has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $4,821.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded 40.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00045743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00012024 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $218.85 or 0.00739869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Crust Shadow

CSM is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Shadow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Shadow using one of the exchanges listed above.

