Governor DAO 24 Hour Volume Hits $41,016.00 (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. In the last week, Governor DAO has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Governor DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001530 BTC on major exchanges. Governor DAO has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $41,016.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Governor DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00036136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00094534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00136054 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,742.32 or 1.00550146 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,853,787 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Governor DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governor DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Governor DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GDAOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Governor DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governor DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.