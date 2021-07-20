Short Interest in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Expands By 21.7%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FinVolution Group in the first quarter worth $70,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 16,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FinVolution Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,656,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.06. FinVolution Group has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $322.49 million for the quarter.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

