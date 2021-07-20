Solana Trading Down 19.4% Over Last Week (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 20th. Solana has a total market cap of $6.33 billion and approximately $408.11 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can now be bought for about $23.22 or 0.00078385 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Solana has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00046017 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012129 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.33 or 0.00743875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Solana Profile

Solana is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 494,519,162 coins and its circulating supply is 272,637,428 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official website is solana.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

