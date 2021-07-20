ATC Coin Market Capitalization Tops $363,659.85 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 43.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 20th. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $363,659.85 and approximately $1.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.92 or 0.00357604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00010606 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000582 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

