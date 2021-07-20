Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Short Interest Update

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 594,300 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the June 15th total of 882,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

MLI traded up $2.69 on Tuesday, reaching $41.96. The company had a trading volume of 746,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,065. Mueller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $818.15 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Mueller Industries will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,455,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1,568.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

