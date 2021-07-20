China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Short Interest Update

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the June 15th total of 211,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 939,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of China Pharma stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 387,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,562. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.44. China Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.63.
China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 37.84% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter.
About China Pharma
China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.
Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.