Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Short Interest Up 20.0% in June

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 703,500 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 586,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanzanian Gold in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TRX remained flat at $$0.44 on Tuesday. 547,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,157,994. Tanzanian Gold has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $111.86 million, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.63.

Tanzanian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The firm also engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Tanzania. Its projects include Buckreef Gold Mine Re-Development, Itetemia and Kigosi. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

