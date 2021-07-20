Stealth (XST) Trading Down 23.5% Over Last Week

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for about $0.0679 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. Stealth has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $1,364.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001079 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00045060 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00037427 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,755,382 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

