Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Chimera Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

CIM stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,373,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,443. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59. Chimera Investment has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $15.77.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 61.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,742,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,725,000 after acquiring an additional 498,202 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,540,000 after acquiring an additional 413,702 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,637,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,036,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 476,288 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,726,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,697,000 after acquiring an additional 46,176 shares during the period. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chimera Investment (CIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.