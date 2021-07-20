CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CTMX. Barclays downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

CytomX Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.77. 790,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,870. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $375.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.69.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 90.87%. The business had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

