MimbleWimbleCoin Price Tops $3.74 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 20th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $3.74 or 0.00012581 BTC on major exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $40.24 million and approximately $205,757.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.00 or 0.00423751 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002715 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.34 or 0.01400208 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000133 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,756,482 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

