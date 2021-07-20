Thingschain Reaches Market Cap of $30,700.86 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Thingschain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $30,700.86 and approximately $671.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,731.08 or 0.99988638 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00031969 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00048900 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000765 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009163 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Thingschain

TIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

