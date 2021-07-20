SYNC Network Market Capitalization Hits $3.11 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $14,185.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0260 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.00 or 0.00423751 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002715 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00012581 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $416.34 or 0.01400208 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 151,945,325 coins and its circulating supply is 119,656,291 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

