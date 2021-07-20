Dether Price Tops $0.0077 on Exchanges (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Dether has a total market cap of $773,993.53 and $61,316.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dether has traded 15% lower against the dollar. One Dether coin can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dether alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00046216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00012264 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.14 or 0.00748592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Dether Coin Profile

Dether (CRYPTO:DTH) is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dether is dether.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Dether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DTHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.