Short Interest in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Rises By 24.4%

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,490,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 10,840,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1,465.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $45,683,000 after purchasing an additional 626,235 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 13,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 21,064.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,801,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $327,871,000 after purchasing an additional 168,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.50. 5,271,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,560,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.11. The firm has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

