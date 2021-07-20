Short Interest in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Increases By 19.5%

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the June 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.30. 943,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,551. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.25. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $39.20 and a 1 year high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.65.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on PWR. Cowen began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

In related news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Quanta Services by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Quanta Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 37,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

