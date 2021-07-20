QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of NYSE QS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.57. 4,590,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,985,426. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion and a PE ratio of -60.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.96. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $14,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 901,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,414,521.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $4,045,043.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,199,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,929,745.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,340,213 shares of company stock worth $34,356,840 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,788,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $727,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $4,329,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. 14.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

